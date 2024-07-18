Less heat, humidity Thursday following days of triple-digit temperatures

The Washington, D.C. region will finally get a much-needed break from the scorching hot temperatures on Thursday.

Thursday’s conditions will be cooler than the previous several days with mostly sunny skies and highs near 90 degrees. It will also be considerably less humid. There is a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening.

Wednesday was the fourth day in a row that temperatures reached the triple-digits in the D.C. area, says FOX 5’s Tucker Barnes. Since Sunday, the stifling heat blanketed the region during the day with little or no overnight relief.

Another nice day on Friday with temperatures again near 90 degrees and the chance for evening precipitation. Weekend temperatures will be in the 80s with a chance of showers and thunderstorms each day.