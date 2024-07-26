Fatal crash on Indian Head Highway: woman killed, two injured

article

A multi-vehicle accident on Route 210 at Fort Washington Road resulted in one fatality and multiple injuries on Friday evening, according to Prince George’s County Fire and Emergency Medical Services.

The crash, which occurred around 6:15 p.m., left several individuals trapped in their vehicles.

Emergency responders arrived promptly at the scene, where they confirmed a woman had died.

Image 1 of 4 ▼

P.G. Fire and EMS said another driver was transported to a local hospital with critical injuries, and a third victim had to be extricated from the wreckage and taken to a nearby hospital with "non-life-threatening injuries."

The fourth driver remained on the scene and did not suffer any injuries.

Authorities closed Route 210 in both directions to allow emergency vehicles to access the scene and to facilitate the investigation. Motorists were advised to expect significant delays and to seek alternative routes.

P.G. Fire and EMS urged drivers to remain alert for on-scene and responding emergency personnel.

Further details regarding the cause of the crash and the identities of the victims have not yet been released.