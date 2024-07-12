Storms, cooler temperatures Friday across DC region; weekend heat returns

Showers, thunderstorms, and cooler temperatures are expected across the Washington, D.C. region Friday.

The break from the extreme heat will see temperatures drop into the low-80s after nearly a week of highs over 97 degrees. Waves of rain will bring much needed precipitation to the area but will also bring flooding concerns to parts of the region.

A Flood Watch is in effect through this evening for far southern Maryland, King George County, and Cecil County. Multiple rounds of heavy showers and thunderstorms could result in scattered instances of flooding, especially to low-lying and flood-prone areas. Scattered showers may linger into the morning, and possibly into the afternoon on Saturday.

The hot and humid conditions will return this weekend with highs in the low-90s Saturday and the upper-90s Sunday. The region will see triple-digit heat next week with temperatures near or above 100 degrees expected on Monday and Tuesday.