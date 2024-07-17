DC region under heat advisory Wednesday; showers and thunderstorms likely

The scorching hot and humid conditions continue on Wednesday across the Washington, D.C. region with temperatures in the upper-90s and heat index readings that could exceed 105 degrees.

A heat advisory remains in effect from 11 a.m. this morning to 8 p.m. for the nation’s capital, portions of central, northern and southern Maryland, and central and northern Virginia.

After overnight showers and storms, the area should remain quiet and dry during the early hours. Showers and thunderstorms are likely on Wednesday afternoon and evening. The area is under a slight risk for severe weather, which could include damaging wind gusts, heavy rain and lightning, and the chance for an isolated tornado.

A drop in temperatures on Thursday with highs in the low-90s. Friday will be less humid with temperatures in the upper-80s.

The National Weather Service says drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, and stay out of the sun.

Residents should check up on relatives and neighbors. Anyone working or spending time outside should take extra precautions, like wearing lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible and scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances, especially during times of excessive heat. It’s also advised to reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening when possible.

Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.