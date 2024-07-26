Boar's Head deli meat recall: Maryland issues urgent Listeria alert

article

The Maryland Department of Health has issued an urgent consumer advisory warning against eating specific Boar’s Head deli meats due to potential contamination with Listeria bacteria.

The advisory comes after a sample collected by the department tested positive for Listeria monocytogenes.

In collaboration with the Baltimore City Health Department, an unopened liverwurst product was collected from a retail store for testing as part of an ongoing outbreak investigation.

Further testing is being conducted to determine if the product sample is connected to the outbreak.

Anyone concerned about an illness is advised to contact their healthcare provider.

Maryland Boars Head Listeria advisory: Which deli meats aren't safe?

The advisory specifically cautions against consuming Boar’s Head ready-to-eat liverwurst products produced between June 11 and July 17, 2024. The affected products include:

3.5-lb. loaves in plastic casing, or various weight packages sliced in retail delis, labeled "Boar’s Head Strassburger Brand Liverwurst MADE IN VIRGINIA," with sell-by dates ranging from July 25, 2024, to Aug. 30, 2024.

Additionally, the following Boar’s Head ready-to-eat deli meat products produced on June 27, 2024, are also subject to the recall:

9.5-lb. and 4.5-lb. full product, or various weight packages sliced in retail delis, containing "Boar’s Head VIRGINIA HAM OLD FASHIONED HAM" with a sell-by date of "AUG 10."

4-lb. packages, or various weight packages sliced in retail delis, containing "Boar’s Head ITALIAN CAPPY STYLE HAM" with a sell-by date of "AUG 10."

6-lb. packages, or various weight packages sliced in retail delis, containing "Boar’s Head EXTRA HOT ITALIAN CAPPY STYLE HAM" with a sell-by date of "AUG 10."

4-lb. packages, or various weight packages sliced in retail delis, containing "Boar’s Head BOLOGNA" with a sell-by date of "AUG 10."

2.5-lb. packages, or various weight packages sliced in retail delis, containing "Boar’s Head BEEF SALAMI" with a sell-by date of "AUG 10."

5.5-lb. packages, or various weight packages sliced in retail delis, containing "Boar’s Head STEAKHOUSE ROASTED BACON HEAT & EAT" with a sell-by date of "AUG 15."

3-lb. packages, or various weight packages sliced in retail delis, containing "Boar’s Head GARLIC BOLOGNA" with a sell-by date of "AUG 10."

3-lb. packages, or various weight packages sliced in retail delis, containing "Boar’s Head BEEF BOLOGNA" with a sell-by date of "AUG 10."

These products, identified with establishment number "EST. 12612" inside the USDA mark of inspection on the product labels, were distributed to retail deli locations nationwide.

Symptoms associated with Listeria

Symptoms of Listeriosis, caused by the Listeria bacteria, can include fever, muscle aches, and gastrointestinal symptoms such as nausea or diarrhea. If the infection spreads to the nervous system, more severe symptoms such as headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, or convulsions can occur. Symptoms typically appear within three days to 10 weeks after exposure, most commonly within three weeks. Anyone experiencing these symptoms should contact a healthcare provider immediately.

As of July 19, 2024, six cases of illness related to this outbreak have been reported in Maryland. For more information, visit CDC's website on Listeria outbreaks.

Maryland grocery stores statements:

Food Lion: "Ensuring the safety of the products we sell is our highest priority. We are aware that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the United States Department of Agriculture are investigating certain deli meats for potential contamination with Listeria monocytogenes, and that Boar’s Head has recalled select deli meats. Food Lion stores are not impacted by this recall, and we do not carry the recalled products in any of our retail locations. We continue to collaborate closely with our suppliers and regulatory partners to monitor the issue."

Whole Foods: "Whole Foods Market does not carry Boar’s Head brand products and is not impacted by this recall."

Wegmans: "At this time, the current recall does not include any products sold at Wegmans stores. We are closely monitoring the situation as the USDA continues their investigation."

Giant Food: "As CDC/USDA continue to investigate certain deli meats for potential contamination, our supplier Boar’s Head has informed us that they are recalling certain deli meat products. Giant Food is in the process of removing all impacted products from sale. In an abundance of caution, because this product is sliced in store, we are also in the process of discarding all other open deli meats and cheeses that could have been sliced or prepared in the same area and doing a deep cleaning of the deli. As always, ensuring the safety of the products we sell is our highest priority. At Giant Food we continue to work closely with our suppliers and regulatory partners to monitor the issue and will continue to assess any additional actions that may be needed. Customers who have purchased an impacted Boar’s Head product should discard it and contact Customer Service for a full refund. U.S. Food Safety and Inspection Service is also encouraging customers who purchased the products to clean refrigerators to reduce the risk of cross contamination. If a customer feels they are experiencing illness as a result of a product they consumed, they should contact their healthcare provider."

