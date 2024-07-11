DC weather: Thursday temperatures slightly cooler, less humid after days of intense heat

The Washington, D.C. region will feel slightly cooler and less humid Thursday after a stretch of days that blanketed the area in sweltering heat and humidity.

After six straight days of temperatures at 97 degrees and above, highs Thursday are expected to peak around 94 degrees. No rain is expected during the afternoon, and skies will generally be sunny throughout the day. No advisories or alerts have been issued, and the evening is expected to stay dry.

An even cooler start to the weekend with high temperatures near 83 degrees and periods of rain on Friday. Chances of showers and thunderstorms will continue all day Friday.

The modest drop in temperatures will be short-lived, however. Highs return to the low-90s by Saturday and upper-90s by Sunday. Temperatures could reach triple-digits on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday next week with highs of 100 degrees or above expected.