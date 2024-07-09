DC heat advisory issued Tuesday as hot, humid conditions persist

A heat advisory has been issued for much of the Washington, D.C. region on Tuesday as dangerously hot temperatures and high humidity persist across the area.

Sweltering temperatures in the upper-90s are expected by the afternoon. The National Weather Service issued the heat advisory for portions of central, northeast, and southern Maryland, central, northern and northwest Virginia, and the District of Columbia from noon to 8 p.m. The hot and humid conditions could push heat index readings to between 100 and 105 degrees.

The scorching heat is expected to continue across the area for the rest of the week.

Expect a dry morning Tuesday with building heat and humidity. There will be a chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms sometime after 3 p.m.

The National Weather Service advises to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors during times of excessive heat.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances, especially during periods of extreme heat and humidity.

Anyone working outside should take extra precautions, including wearing lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible. Strenuous activities should be rescheduled to early morning or evening.

Frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments are recommended. The NWS says anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.