Tucker Barnes is FOX 5’s new chief meteorologist!

FOX 5’s Tucker Barnes is the station’s new chief meteorologist!

Tucker made the announcement Thursday on FOX 5 Morning. He grew up watching FOX 5 and started at the station as an intern 20 years ago in November 2003.

A University of California, Berkeley graduate, Tucker completed his graduate work at the University of Maryland, College Park. He's also a member of the American Meteorological Society (AMS).

Tucker and FOX 5 meteorologist Caitlin Roth were married in 2021.

Among some of his proudest achievements at FOX 5 are covering Hurricane Irene in Ocean City (in the seafoam), the winter of Snowmaggedeon and the Derecho of 2012!

