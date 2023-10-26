Tucker Barnes is FOX 5’s new chief meteorologist!
WASHINGTON - FOX 5’s Tucker Barnes is the station’s new chief meteorologist!
Tucker made the announcement Thursday on FOX 5 Morning. He grew up watching FOX 5 and started at the station as an intern 20 years ago in November 2003.
A University of California, Berkeley graduate, Tucker completed his graduate work at the University of Maryland, College Park. He's also a member of the American Meteorological Society (AMS).
Tucker and FOX 5 meteorologist Caitlin Roth were married in 2021.
Among some of his proudest achievements at FOX 5 are covering Hurricane Irene in Ocean City (in the seafoam), the winter of Snowmaggedeon and the Derecho of 2012!
