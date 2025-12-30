Truck carrying 100 gallons of diesel catches fire, shuts down 3rd Street Tunnel in Northwest DC

article

The Brief A tractor-trailer caught fire inside the northbound 3rd Street Tunnel in Northwest D.C. Firefighters and hazmat crews responded to extinguish the fire and manage diesel fuel. No injuries were reported, but northbound lanes remain closed.



A tractor-trailer carrying about 100 gallons of diesel fuel caught fire inside the northbound 3rd Street Tunnel in Northwest Washington, forcing a closure and prompting a large hazmat response Tuesday morning.

What we know:

D.C. Fire and EMS officials say crews responded to a tractor-trailer fire in the northbound lanes of the 3rd Street Tunnel near New York Avenue NW.

Officials say the passenger compartment of the 18-wheeler was fully involved when firefighters arrived. A full box alarm and a hazardous materials unit were requested as crews worked to extinguish the fire and establish a water supply.

Fire officials say the truck was carrying about 100 gallons of diesel fuel, prompting hazmat teams to respond to manage fuel drainage and prevent environmental hazards.

Traffic impact

The fire led to the closure of the northbound 3rd Street Tunnel between D Street NW / U.S. Capitol (Exit 9) and U.S. 50 / New York Avenue.

According to AlertDC, southbound lanes have reopened, but northbound lanes remain closed as of the latest update.

Safety check

Fire officials say crews checked smoke conditions in the structure above the tunnel and found no issues. No injuries were reported.

What's next:

Hazmat crews continue working to address diesel fuel concerns. Drivers are urged to avoid the area and use alternate routes while the northbound tunnel remains closed.