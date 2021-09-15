FOX 5 celebrates Tucker and Caitlin’s wedding on GoodDayDC

WATCH LIVE IN THE PLAYER ABOVE | Celebrating Tucker & Caitlin on GoodDayDC AfterShow!

They are back and we are celebrating!

Tucker Barnes and Caitlin Roth are back home after tying the knot over the weekend. They held a small ceremony in Bermuda. The happy couple said they started planning in January 2020 but the nuptials had to be delayed for over a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tucker and Caitlin said the wedding was small – just family and close friends. "You know how people complement each other. All the things that are needed for a wedding I don't do well!" Tucker said. "Planning, patience, details – all those things!"

"I don't do any of that well. She does it all amazingly well -- and she gets full credit for pulling off an amazing wedding!"

Caitlin said she had her dress picked out months ago. Tucker added that he – and the wedding guests – wore Bermuda shorts during a special wedding party that added to the fun. They even managed to find a hurricane during their wedding week as Hurricane Larry moved across the sea nearby!

They had to wait – but they made it work – and now are happy as ever! Congratulations to Tucker and Caitlin from the entire FOX 5 family!