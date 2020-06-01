Powerful photos show pain and anger of DC protesters over the death of George Floyd

Thousands of protestors across the U.S. including D.C. marched in solidarity over the weekend, calling for justice and an end to police brutality following the death of George Floyd. An unarmed black man who died after an ex-Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck during an arrest.

Hundreds of people converged on the White House and marched along the National Mall, chanting “Black Lives Matter,” “I can’t breathe” and “No justice, no peace.”

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

The nation’s capital witnessed a rage-filled escalation of initial peaceful protests turned violent Saturday and Sunday.

Storefronts were smashed and looted, buildings were set on fire, and some of D.C.’s most iconic monuments were defiled with graffiti.

Powerful images of the demonstrations show the grappling pain and anger of protesters seeking justice for George Floyd and the many other black people who have died to police brutality.

Photo of man in front of buring car and man face-to-face with officer taken by: Shibuyasoul - Instagram.

Advertisement

Photo of little girl under graffiti that reads "Why do we have to keep telling you black lives matter?" taken by: Luvmesumesha - Instagram.

Photo of demonstrators at National Museum of African American History and Culture taken by: ltpietrzak - Instagram.

Photo of man holding "The asian community demands justice" sign taken by: Samjohnson3photography - Instagram.

Photo of woman holding "Love Black people like you love Black culture" sign taken by: Cloud9flickz - Instagram.

Photo of demonstrator holding "Stop Killing Us" sign and protestors with hands up taken by: Shotbyshahid - Instagram.

Photo of man sitting on steps taken by: Drewsgone - Instagram.

RELATED STORIES:

DC curfew goes into effect tonight at 7, will last for 2 days

NPS crews clean graffiti from DC monuments, memorials after vandalized by protesters

At least 3 dead after violent protests sweep the nation

DC police brutality protests devolve into looting as chaos grips capital

Massive US protests raise fears of new virus outbreaks

Tensions flare at DC protests for George Floyd near the White House as tear gas, pepper spray deployed

Security camera shows looters raid Georgetown salon

Man sets fire outside Fredericksburg police headquarters, cops say