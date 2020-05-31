DC police brutality protests devolve into looting as chaos grips capital

What began as peaceful, disciplined protests in the District in the wake of George Floyd’s death Saturday afternoon devolved into looting and violence around midnight.

Tensions between police and protesters escalated quickly as the night drew on, with demonstrators hurling burning debris and fireworks, and police in riot gear firing rubber bullets.

At one point, demonstrators could be seen shoving a burning dumpster down a roadway, and near the White House at least one crane and one vehicle could be seen burning.

The demonstrations evaporated, however, and were followed by images of people smashing windows, tagging vehicles with grafitti and looters pouring out of stores with armloads of liquor bottles.

FOX 5 reporter Josh Rosenthal noted that the looting caught on camera was just one spot in the city, which was dotted with crowds and protests at that point.