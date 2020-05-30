Massive US protests raise fears of new virus outbreaks

The mayor of Atlanta, one of dozens of U.S. cities hit by massive protests in recent days, has a message for demonstrators: “If you were out protesting last night, you probably need to go get a COVID test this week.”

At least 3 dead after violent protests sweep the nation

Dozens of cities across the United States were left early Sunday to assess the toll of a grim night of violent riots that left at least three dead, dozens injured, hundreds arrested and buildings and businesses in charred ruins as protests over the death of a black Minneapolis man in police custody continued for a fifth day.