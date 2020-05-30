Chaos erupts as fires blaze across DC during protests surrounding the White House
Mayor Muriel Bowser placed a citywide curfew across the District as demonstrators near the White House gathered during a third straight night of protests Sunday over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
Trump took shelter in White House bunker as protests raged
Secret Service agents rushed President Donald Trump to a White House bunker on Friday night as hundreds of protesters gathered outside the executive mansion, some of them throwing rocks and tugging at police barricades.
DC Mayor Muriel Bowser issues citywide curfew, activates National Guard
Mayor Muriel Bowser issued a citywide curfew for D.C. Sunday from 11 p.m. until 6 a.m. Monday amid protests across the District after the death of George Floyd.
Protesters deface World War II Memorial and other National Mall monuments
Protesters spelled out their outrage following the death of George Floyd by spray-painting it on several monuments on the National Mall, including the World War II Memorial dedicated to soldiers killed in combat.
Massive protests over George Floyd death raise fears of new coronavirus outbreaks
The mayor of Atlanta, one of dozens of U.S. cities hit by massive protests, has a message for demonstrators: “If you were out protesting last night, you probably need to go get a COVID test this week.”
President Trump says US will designate ‘Antifa’ as a ‘terrorist organization’
President Donald Trump tweeted Sunday that the U.S. will designate “Antifa” as a “terrorist organization.”
Protesters march to US embassies in UK, Germany, Denmark as world reacts to death of George Floyd
Nations around the world have watched in horror at the five days of civil unrest in the United States following the death of a black man being detained by police.
DC won't impose curfew after violent protests, 17 arrests and officer with a broken leg
The District of Columbia won't follow other cities in imposing curfew on residents, even after a violent night of protests that resulted in 17 arrests and a police officer with a broken leg.
Man sets fire outside Fredericksburg police headquarters, cops say
Fredericksburg police are investigating an arson after they say a man set a fire outside the department's headquarters early Sunday.
Security camera shows looters raid Georgetown salon
Security cameras captured the moment looters ransacked a Georgetown hair salon during Saturday's wild protests in the nation's capital.
Massive US protests raise fears of new virus outbreaks
The mayor of Atlanta, one of dozens of U.S. cities hit by massive protests in recent days, has a message for demonstrators: “If you were out protesting last night, you probably need to go get a COVID test this week.”
At least 3 dead after violent protests sweep the nation
Dozens of cities across the United States were left early Sunday to assess the toll of a grim night of violent riots that left at least three dead, dozens injured, hundreds arrested and buildings and businesses in charred ruins as protests over the death of a black Minneapolis man in police custody continued for a fifth day.
DC police brutality protests devolve into looting as chaos grips capital
What began as peaceful, disciplined protests in the District in the wake of George Floyd’s death Saturday afternoon devolved into looting and violence around midnight.
Protesters gather in major US cities on Saturday over death of George Floyd
Here is a brief snapshot of how some protests looked across the U.S. on Saturday, May 30.
DC National Guard assisting as police brutality protests continue across the nation's capitol
The D.C. National Guard stepped in to assist U.S. Park Police as protesters gathered across the District Saturday evening after the death of George Floyd.
Trump condemns protesters, calls death of George Floyd a ‘tragedy’
The president delivered his remarks on Saturday from Cape Canaveral, Fla., just after a historic NASA space launch.
DC Mayor Muriel Bowser says Trump’s ‘vicious dogs’ Tweets evoke reminders of civil rights crackdowns
D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser on Saturday addressed President Donald Trump’s comments that police brutality protesters would have been met with “wild dogs” if they’d breached the White House’s fence.
Crowds gather outside White House as unrest spreads to Atlanta, DC, NYC after George Floyd death
Crowds gathered outside of the White House as protests erupt across the country over the death of Minneapolis man George Floyd, bringing tensions to a boiling point and forcing one of the Twin Cities to issue a curfew while demonstrators clashed with police across the U.S.
Six arrested during White House protests, Secret Service says
The U.S. Secret Service says it arrested six people during heated police brutality protests overnight in front of the White House.