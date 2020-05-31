Security camera shows looters raid Georgetown salon

article

Security cameras captured the moment looters ransacked a Georgetown hair salon during Saturday's wild protests in the nation's capital.

The footage shows looters stealing a desktop computer and other items from O Salon, 3212 O Street NW, on Saturday night.

The scene added to a chaotic night in D.C., where police fired tear gas at protesters as a police brutality demonstration evolved into violent mayhem throughout the night.

Dozens of cities are now dealing with the aftermath of the riots, which left at least three people dead nationwide.

RELATED STORIES:

At least 3 dead after violent protests sweep the nation

Advertisement

DC police brutality protests devolve into looting as chaos grips capital

Massive US protests raise fears of new virus outbreaks

Tensions flare at DC protests for George Floyd near the White House as tear gas, pepper spray deployed