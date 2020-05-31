Expand / Collapse search

Security camera shows looters raid Georgetown salon

Death of George Floyd
Looters raided O Salon on Saturday night in Georgetown as police brutality protests devolved into chaos.

WASHINGTON - Security cameras captured the moment looters ransacked a Georgetown hair salon during Saturday's wild protests in the nation's capital.

The footage shows looters stealing a desktop computer and other items from O Salon, 3212 O Street NW, on Saturday night.

Security video shows looters ransacking O Salon on Saturday night in Georgetown.

The scene added to a chaotic night in D.C., where police fired tear gas at protesters as a police brutality demonstration evolved into violent mayhem throughout the night.

Dozens of cities are now dealing with the aftermath of the riots, which left at least three people dead nationwide.

