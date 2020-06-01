DC curfew goes into effect tonight at 7, will last for 2 days

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced on Monday that after a weekend of escalating violence, vandalism and looting that followed protests over the death of George Floyd, a curfew will go into effect at 7 p.m.

The curfew will last for two days.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

After initially saying there would be no curfew Sunday night – despite a night of violent clashes between protesters and police, along with looting – the mayor announced an 11 p.m. curfew.

However, long before that curfew went into effect, damage and destruction dotted the city – and the AFL-CIO building and historic St. John’s Church we set ablaze.

READ MORE: DC Mayor Muriel Bowser issues citywide curfew, activates National Guard

Advertisement

On Monday morning, the mayor said a brief tour of the District revealed significant damage throughout – including vandalism, smashed windows and graffiti.

The mayor said that the media and essential workers will not be subject to the curfew, and that it will not impact Tuesday’s primary in D.C.

The mayor has received some criticism regarding her handling of the curfew over the weekend, including comments from Trump administration officials.

White House press secretary Keyleigh McEnany reportedly took aim at D.C. officials on Monday over the timing of Sunday’s curfew.

According to The Hill McEnany criticized Mayor Muriel Bowser for implementing a curfew at 11 p.m.

McEnany noted other cities ordered their curfews much earlier.

Even after the curfew in D.C., however, numerous people could be seen walking throughout D.C.

