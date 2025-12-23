DC police officer in critical condition after being hit by driver on I-695

The Brief A D.C. police officer was taken to the hospital in serious condition after being hit by a car Tuesday night. The crash happened in the eastbound lanes of I-695, just after the 3rd Street Tunnel. The driver stayed at the scene. Police say the officer was assisting a driver who had broken down when he was hit.



A D.C. police officer sustained serious injuries after being hit by a driver on I-695 Tuesday evening, officials say.

What we know:

Police say the officer was outside his cruiser assisting a driver whose vehicle had broken down in the eastbound lanes of I-695 in the area of South Capitol Street when he was hit by another driver who was allegedly speeding on the interstate around 10:10pm.

The officer was immediately treated by other police officers before being transported to an area hospital. As of Wednesday afternoon, he remains in critical condition.

The driver of the striking vehicle remained at the scene and was taken to a hospital for injuries that were not life-threatening. The driver of the vehicle that had broken down was not injured, according to police.

What we don't know:

MPD Major Crash detectives were called to the scene and an investigation remains ongoing.

It's unclear if the driver of the vehicle will face any charges.

All eastbound lanes of I-695 were re-opened early Wednesday morning.