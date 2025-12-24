Man charged with murder in Prince George's County shooting that killed 37-year-old
PRINCE GEORGE'S CO., Md. - A 41-year-old man has been charged with murder for a fatal shooting last week in Fort Washington.
What we know:
41-year-old Jonathan Tyrone Howard of Fort Washington is charged with the murder of 37-year-old Craig Demarco Jackson of Temple Hills.
The backstory:
On December 19 just after midnight, officers responded to a shooting in the 6700 block of Botetourt Drive in Fort Washington. Jackson was outside suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital and died.
According to officials, Howard shot Jackson during an argument. The two were known to each other, per police.
Howard is charged with first- and second-degree murder and additional charges. He is currently in custody at the Department of Corrections on a no-bond status.
The Source: This story includes information from the Prince George's County Police Department.