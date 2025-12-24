Man charged with murder in Prince George's County shooting that killed 37-year-old

The Brief Jonathan Tyrone Howard, 41, has been charged with murder in the fatal shooting of 37-year-old Craig Demarco Jackson in Fort Washington. Police say the shooting happened during an argument between the two men, who were known to each other, on December 19. Howard faces first- and second-degree murder charges and is being held without bond.



A 41-year-old man has been charged with murder for a fatal shooting last week in Fort Washington.

What we know:

41-year-old Jonathan Tyrone Howard of Fort Washington is charged with the murder of 37-year-old Craig Demarco Jackson of Temple Hills.

The backstory:

On December 19 just after midnight, officers responded to a shooting in the 6700 block of Botetourt Drive in Fort Washington. Jackson was outside suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital and died.

According to officials, Howard shot Jackson during an argument. The two were known to each other, per police.

Howard is charged with first- and second-degree murder and additional charges. He is currently in custody at the Department of Corrections on a no-bond status.