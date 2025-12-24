Expand / Collapse search

Man charged with murder in Prince George's County shooting that killed 37-year-old

By
Published  December 24, 2025 1:18pm EST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 5 DC

The Brief

    • Jonathan Tyrone Howard, 41, has been charged with murder in the fatal shooting of 37-year-old Craig Demarco Jackson in Fort Washington.
    • Police say the shooting happened during an argument between the two men, who were known to each other, on December 19.
    • Howard faces first- and second-degree murder charges and is being held without bond.

PRINCE GEORGE'S CO., Md. - A 41-year-old man has been charged with murder for a fatal shooting last week in Fort Washington. 

What we know:

41-year-old Jonathan Tyrone Howard of Fort Washington is charged with the murder of 37-year-old Craig Demarco Jackson of Temple Hills.

The backstory:

On December 19 just after midnight, officers responded to a shooting in the 6700 block of Botetourt Drive in Fort Washington. Jackson was outside suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital and died. 

According to officials, Howard shot Jackson during an argument. The two were known to each other, per police. 

Howard is charged with first- and second-degree murder and additional charges. He is currently in custody at the Department of Corrections on a no-bond status.

The Source: This story includes information from the Prince George's County Police Department. 

Crime and Public SafetyNewsFort WashingtonTop Stories