Police presence at home of missing Manassas Park woman Mamta Kafle

There is a heavy police presence at the home of a Virginia woman who has been missing for nearly a month.

FOX 5 has been following the search for 28-year-old Mamta Kafle for weeks. The young mother was last seen at her home in Manassas Park on July 31.

Since then, police, family and members of the community have been searching tirelessly for her.

Manassas Park Police say their investigation into her disappearance began on Aug. 2 when one of Kafle's co-workers asked officers to conduct a welfare check after she did not show up for her shift at the hospital.

Image 1 of 5 ▼

When police arrived at the home, her husband, Naress Bhatt, said she wasn't missing. Then, days later on Aug 5, he decided to report her missing when she still hadn't come home.

When asked why he waited to report her missing, Bhatt told FOX 5 he thought he was following the instructions of police when they spoke Friday and that he reported it once efforts to find her had been exhausted.

Bhatt told FOX 5’s Nana Sento-Bonsu that the experience has been an emotional rollercoaster.

"I’m really tired. Tired, exhausted – physically, mentally, economically. I’m suffering," he said. "I’m suffering a lot."

FOX 5 is working to learn more about why police surrounded the home and blocked off roads Wednesday afternoon. Check back for updates.