Husband of missing Virginia woman charged with concealing a dead body

The husband of missing Virginia woman Mamta Kafle has officially been charged in connection with her disappearance.

The Commonwealth’s Attorney for Prince William County says Naresh Bhatt is facing one felony count of concealment of a dead body. Police cordoned off the couple's Manassas Park home Thursday morning and officials say they are still working to locate Kafle.

The search for Kafle has consumed the Manassas Park community for weeks. She was last seen on July 27 at the UVA Health Prince William Medical Center and her last known communication was on July 28 when she spoke with a friend.

Bhatt allegedly told police that the last time he saw his wife was on July 31. Following his arrest, police revised their original timeline to say she was last seen four days earlier.

The investigation into her disappearance began on Aug. 2 when a co-worker called police to request a welfare check after Kafle didn't show up for her shift at the hospital. Police went to the home to conduct the check and spoke to Bhatt that day.

Bhatt reportedly told them that his wife was not missing. Then, three days later, he went back to police and filed a missing persons report. As detectives continued to investigate, her case was elevated to "involuntary/critical missing."

When asked why he waited to report her missing, Bhatt told FOX 5 he thought he was following the instructions of police when they spoke Friday and that he reported it once efforts to find her had been exhausted.

The search for Kafle intensified over the following days with friends and family organizing multiple events to search for the 28-year-old, who they described as a "charming" and "kind-hearted" mother.

"I don’t think she would leave her child and run away from the house," Kafle's close friend Mala Sharma said.

"She would never just up and leave her 11-month-old baby," a co-worker echoed, speaking to FOX 5 during an Aug. 12 community gathering for Kafle.

Kafle's husband was not present at that gathering but joined by video call and urged the community members to "try to find her. In a positive way!"

Just over a week later, on Aug. 21, detectives executed search warrants at the home and investigators say items of evidence were recovered.

"Our investigators have executed over 10 search warrants and conducted hundreds of interviews related to this case. This includes the search warrant that we executed this evening," Chief Lugo said. "My staff continues to work tirelessly and follow up every lead. We have received hundreds of leads on this case."

Bhatt was then named a person of interest in the investigation and he was seen being led out of his Manassas Park home in handcuffs Thursday morning.

After consultation with the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office, detectives charged Bhatt with her disappearance. His arraignment is scheduled for Friday morning.

