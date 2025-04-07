Alex Ovechkin fans can commemorate record-breaking goal by grabbing gear at Ovi Shop. Here's how.
WASHINGTON - The Washington Capitals are celebrating Alex Ovechkin’s historic achievement as the NHL’s all-time goals leader by launching the Ovi Shop at Capital One Arena.
Ovechkin’s record celebrated with new Ovi Shop
What we know:
The shop, located on 7th Street, opens its doors at 8 a.m. Monday and offers a collection of merchandise commemorating Ovechkin and the "Gr8 Chase."
Ovechkin etched his name into history by surpassing Wayne Gretzky with his 895th career goal during Sunday’s game against the New York Islanders.
Reflecting on his milestone, Ovechkin shared, "I’m really proud for my family, for all my teammates that help me to reach that milestone and for all my coaches. It’s huge. It’s unbelievable. It’s unbelievable moment, and I’m happy."
Fans can grab limited merchandise
Gretzky personally congratulated the "Great 8," embracing him and honoring his remarkable accomplishment.
Fans can visit the Ovi Shop until 6 p.m. Monday to grab a piece of history.
