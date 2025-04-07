Alex Ovechkin fans can commemorate record-breaking goal by grabbing gear at Ovi Shop. Here's how.

The Brief Alex Ovechkin surpassed Wayne Gretzky’s record with his 895th career goal, becoming the NHL’s all-time goals leader. The Washington Capitals launched the Ovi Shop, featuring memorabilia of Ovechkin and his historic "Gr8 Chase." Located on 7th Street, the shop opens 8 a.m. Monday and stays open until 6 p.m. to mark the milestone.



The Washington Capitals are celebrating Alex Ovechkin’s historic achievement as the NHL’s all-time goals leader by launching the Ovi Shop at Capital One Arena.

Ovechkin’s record celebrated with new Ovi Shop

What we know:

The shop, located on 7th Street, opens its doors at 8 a.m. Monday and offers a collection of merchandise commemorating Ovechkin and the "Gr8 Chase."

Ovechkin etched his name into history by surpassing Wayne Gretzky with his 895th career goal during Sunday’s game against the New York Islanders.

Reflecting on his milestone, Ovechkin shared, "I’m really proud for my family, for all my teammates that help me to reach that milestone and for all my coaches. It’s huge. It’s unbelievable. It’s unbelievable moment, and I’m happy."

Fans can grab limited merchandise

Gretzky personally congratulated the "Great 8," embracing him and honoring his remarkable accomplishment.

Fans can visit the Ovi Shop until 6 p.m. Monday to grab a piece of history.

