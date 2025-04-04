Cabin fire on United Airlines flight leads to an emergency landing at Dulles International Airport

The Brief The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is investigating after a United Airlines flight made an emergency landing at Dulles International Airport on Thursday. According to officials, a cabin fire was reported, and light smoke was seen venting from a gallery oven. Passengers were safely deplaned and a different boarded on a different plane to complete their journey to Newark.



A cabin fire on a United Airlines flight heading to Newark, New Jersey made an emergency landing at Dulles International Airport on Thursday afternoon.

According to officials, United Airlines Flight 1513 landed safely at Washington Dulles International Airport around 4:45 p.m. on Thursday, April 3, after the crew reported a fire in the cabin. The Boeing 737 departed Key West International Airport in Florida and was traveling to Newark Liberty International Airport.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will be investigating the incident.

United Airlines released a statement about the incident. Read the full statement below:

"Our flight from Key West to Newark landed safely at Washington Dulles yesterday to investigate light smoke venting from a galley oven. All passengers deplaned normally at the gate. We arranged for a different aircraft to take our customers to Newark."

