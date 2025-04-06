Alex Ovechkin breaks Wayne Gretzky's NHL scoring record

article

The Brief Alex Ovechkin has become the NHL’s all-time leading goal-scorer, surpassing Wayne Gretzky’s long-held record of 894 goals. The milestone cements Ovechkin’s place among the greatest hockey players in history. He tied the record Friday night against the Chicago Blackhawks before breaking it in his very next game.



Alex Ovechkin has done it—he’s officially rewritten hockey history.

The 39-year-old Washington Capitals captain scored his 895th career goal on Sunday against the New York Islanders, surpassing Wayne Gretzky’s all-time NHL record of 894.

The milestone goal came by beating fellow Russian Ilya Sorokin on a power play in the second period, triggering an eruption from the home crowd and tributes from around the league.

By the numbers:

Ovechkin scored his 895th goal Sunday, April 6, 2025 - inching one above Wayne Gretzky’s all-time NHL record of 894.

The backstory:

He tied Gretzky’s mark of 894 goals just two nights earlier, notching his second of the game during Friday’s win over the Chicago Blackhawks.

That goal, scored with 13:46 left in the third period, paved the way for what became the defining highlight of the NHL season.

Dig deeper:

For years, Gretzky’s goal total was seen as a peak that would never be reached. But Ovechkin’s relentless pursuit turned what once seemed impossible into reality. His record-setting goal is more than a personal triumph—it’s a generational achievement that transcends eras.

Who is Alex Ovechkin?

The backstory:

Known affectionately as "Ovi" or "The Great Eight," Ovechkin has been the face of the Washington Capitals since being drafted first overall in 2004. A dynamic left winger with an iconic one-timer from the left circle—his so-called "office"—he has brought grit, power, and charisma to the ice every night.

He delivered the Capitals’ first Stanley Cup in 2018, became the most prolific power-play scorer in NHL history, and now holds the highest goal total of all time. Ovechkin’s career is a masterclass in consistency and physical endurance, with more goals scored after turning 30 than any player in league history.

In D.C., bars and firehouses have tracked his progress with countdown clocks. In his hometown of Moscow, fans display digital counters and billboards in Cyrillic cheering him on. This was more than a chase—it was a global phenomenon.

What does the scoring record mean?

Dig deeper:

Wayne Gretzky’s 894-goal benchmark stood for decades, aided by an era of higher scoring and fewer defensive systems. In contrast, Ovechkin has broken the record in a modern NHL that emphasizes speed, structure and stingy goaltending.

Ovechkin reached the record in an era where goals are much harder to come by. Teams today score nearly 50 fewer goals per season than they did in Gretzky’s prime, making each one of Ovechkin’s even more impressive. When adjusting for era and pace of play, many analysts already consider him the greatest goal scorer in NHL history.

His scoring style—marked by raw power, unmatched shot release, and sheer durability—has redefined what longevity and peak performance can look like well into an athlete’s late 30s.

Why it matters beyond hockey

Big picture view:

Ovechkin’s record-breaking goal is more than just a number—it’s a cultural moment. His chase has brought together communities across continents, inspired youth hockey players worldwide, and reminded longtime fans of what makes the sport so special.

From sports bars to youth rinks in Maryland and Moscow, the journey to 895 has been celebrated in real time. In a sport that often struggles for mainstream attention in the U.S., Ovechkin’s run has sparked headlines, watch parties, and unprecedented fan engagement.

His story is also a testament to loyalty. In an era of trades and free agency shakeups, Ovechkin has spent his entire career with one team, becoming not only a Washington sports legend but an NHL icon.

What's next:

Ovechkin has one year remaining on his contract and shows no signs of slowing down. As the season continues, all eyes will be on how far he can push the record—and what legacy he’ll leave behind off the ice.

His milestone marks a new era in hockey, one where even the "unbreakable" records are now within reach. Whether mentoring young stars, chasing new milestones, or simply enjoying the game he’s helped reshape, Ovechkin’s next chapter begins now.