Expand / Collapse search

Who is Alex Ovechkin's wife? What to know about Anastasia Shubskaya

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published  April 6, 2025 5:19pm EDT
Washington Capitals
FOX 5 DC
article

LAS VEGAS, NV - JUNE 07: Alex Ovechkin #8 of the Washington Capitals kisses his wife Anastasia Shubskaya, after his team's 4-3 win over the Vegas Golden Knights in Game Five of the 2018 NHL Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena on June 7, 2018 in Las V

Expand

WASHINGTON - Capitals hockey player Alex Ovechkin just made history on Sunday, beating Wayne Gretzy's record as the NHL's all-time goalscorer. 

Following their 5-3 victory at home against the Chicago Blackhawks, the Caps traveled to Long Island on Sunday, where they fell to the New York Islanders, 4-1. Ovechkin scored the team's only goal.  

Ovechkin, 39, is married to 31-year-old Anastasia Shubskaya. Here's what we know Shubskaya. 

Who is Anastasia Shubskaya? 

What we know:

On her Instagram, ‘Anastasia Shubskaya’ goes by ‘Nastasiya Ovechkina.’ She also goes by Nastya.

She’s a Russian model, film producer and mother to Ilya Alexandrovich Ovechkin. She and her husband also care for his other son, Sergei Ovechkin. e

The pair married in 2016.

She often posts pictures and videos with her husband and their kids. 

Washington CapitalsNewsSports