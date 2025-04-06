Who is Alex Ovechkin's wife? What to know about Anastasia Shubskaya

article

Capitals hockey player Alex Ovechkin just made history on Sunday, beating Wayne Gretzy's record as the NHL's all-time goalscorer.

Following their 5-3 victory at home against the Chicago Blackhawks, the Caps traveled to Long Island on Sunday, where they fell to the New York Islanders, 4-1. Ovechkin scored the team's only goal.

Ovechkin, 39, is married to 31-year-old Anastasia Shubskaya. Here's what we know Shubskaya.

Who is Anastasia Shubskaya?

What we know:

On her Instagram, ‘Anastasia Shubskaya’ goes by ‘Nastasiya Ovechkina.’ She also goes by Nastya.

She’s a Russian model, film producer and mother to Ilya Alexandrovich Ovechkin. She and her husband also care for his other son, Sergei Ovechkin. e

The pair married in 2016.

She often posts pictures and videos with her husband and their kids.