Search for Mamta Kafle: Community continues to comb Manassas Park to find missing mom

Weeks after she went missing, a northern Virginia community is still looking for a beloved mother, wife, sister and friend: Mamta Kafle.

The 28-year-old was last seen at her Manassas Park home on Wednesday, July 31. On Saturday, people from near and far came together, organizing a search, hoping to bring her home.

Police say they are investigating all circumstances but their searches for the young mother have shown"negative results." But this isn't stopping people in this Manassas community from looking for her.

Early Saturday, friends and co-workers came together and organized a search party for the missing mother at Bloom Park, which is not far from her house.

Police have released a timeline of Mamta’s last known whereabouts and when she was reported missing.

Police conducted a welfare check on Aug.2 after Mamta's co-worker from work say she didn't show up to her shift at the hospital.

When police arrived at the home, her husband said she wasn't missing but days later on Aug 5, he reported her missing when she didn't come home.

The two have an 11-month-old baby.

FOX 5’s Nana Sento-Bonsu spoke to her husband, Naresh Bhatt, who says these past two weeks have been an emotional rollercoaster.

"I’m really tired. Tired, exhausted – physically, mentally, economically. I’m suffering," he said. "I’m suffering a lot."

Naresh Bhatt also wanted to take the time to thank everyone in the community for coming together to help find his wife.

"Wherever she is we both waiting for her. We both love her. We just waiting each minute each second. I need my wife back. She need her mom. We need our family back as a normal."

While one group was out searching Saturday morning, another gathered outside the Nepalease Community Center, standing in solidarity, holding signs. One read, 'Mamta we are not stopping until we find you"

Some of Mamta's friends tell FOX 5 - they feel like enough isn't being to bring her home. But community leaders – like the mayor of Manassas – is asking everyone to stay positive.

"Right now what I need everyone to do is to stay positive. Stay positive that this will have a favorable outcome. That is what you have to do when you’re waiting. I know it’s frustrating and its difficult to wait but you have to do that," Manassas city Mayor Michelle Davis-Younger said.

"Let’s make sure we stay and Mamta feels the love and knows this community is searching for her and we will not give up," Virginia State Delegate Michelle Maldonado added.

At the moment, it's important to note that police have not provided us with any suspect or person of interest information. They say it is an active investigation.