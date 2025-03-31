Buc-ee's first Virginia location to open soon

The Brief The first Buc-ee's location to open in Virginia is eyeing a June 30th open date. The location will be about 2 hours from the D.C. area along Interstate 81. It will span roughly 74,000 square feet and will feature 120 fueling stations, over 20 electric vehicle charging stations and parking for over 600 vehicles.



Over a year since breaking ground, the first Buc-ee's to open in Virginia is right on schedule.

What's next:

The first Buc-ee's will open at the exit 240 interchange along Interstate 81 in Rockingham County on June 30, according to the Texas-based company.

"Buc-ee's Rockingham County will occupy 74,000 square feet and offer 120 fueling positions," according to the company. "Buc-ee's favorites include Texas barbecue, homemade fudge, kolaches, Beaver Nuggets, jerky and fresh pastries will all be available. Visitors will find thousands of snack, meal and drink options, as well as the same award-winning restrooms, cheap gas, quality products and excellent service that have won the hearts, trust and business of millions in the South for over 40 years."

A year ago, Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin announced the new location would bring 200 jobs and an investment of more than $60 million to the county.

FOX 5 DC will keep all of the DMV updated when official grand opening plans are announced by the Buc-ee's team.

Why you should care:

The sometimes football-field-sized stores have steadily been gaining popularity, often posted on social media with the fun, busy and exciting environment inside.

Buc-ee’s is open 24 hours, all year long, and offers fan-favorite food like Beaver Nuggets, brisket, famous fudge, beef jerky, and, of course, merch featuring the bucktooth beaver mascot.

Their bathrooms were named "the cleanest restroom's in America" in a 2012 Cintas national study.

By the numbers:

Speaking of numbers, Buc-ee's website showcases a few "world records" --

The "largest convenience store" in Luling, Texas, clocks in at 75,593 square feet

The "longest car wash in the world" west of Houston in Katy, Texas