Virginia ranked most likely state to survive alien invasion, study finds

The Brief Virginia ranked first due in part to its high military-to-civilian ratio and available resources. Alabama, Massachusetts, New York, and Minnesota complete the top five states. Nevada finished last, with Oregon, Nebraska, Arizona, and Idaho ranking just above it.



The rankings were determined based on factors such as population, UFO sightings, the number of caves, and the percentage of land covered by forests or bodies of water. Virginia scored highest largely due to its military force-to-civilian ratio, with nearly 17 military personnel per 1,000 residents. Other considerations included the presence of scientists, engineers, healthcare professionals, and food and beverage manufacturing companies.

"Whilst an incoming alien invasion may seem like something from a sci-fi movie, almost half of Americans do believe that aliens could be a threat to US national security," GIGAcalculator said in a statement to FOX 5. "Our research shows that survival in this instance would depend on real-world factors such military readiness, infrastructure, and access to resources."

A new office dedicated to studying UAP (UFO) sightings has finally secured full-funding in the upcoming 2024 defense budget. (Department of Defense)

Military, resources help Virginia secure top spot

Alabama ranked second, followed by Massachusetts, New York, and Minnesota to round out the top five. The nearby state of Maryland came in 16th, West Virginia 35th, and Delaware 41st.

At the bottom of the rankings were Oregon, Nebraska, Arizona, and Idaho, with Nevada placing last.

"Given the increasing number of UFO sightings in states like Alaska, West Virginia and Washington, and growing public concern after Elon Musk's SpaceX rocket was mistaken for a UFO last week, should governments be taking this more seriously?" Our findings suggest that some states are better equipped for extraterrestrial threats than others, raising important questions about national preparedness for the unknown," GIGAcalculator said.

A UFO variety was photographed when it hovered for fifteen minutes near Holloman Air Development Center in New Mexico. The object was photographed by a government employee and was released by the Aerial Phenomena Research Organization after careful s Expand