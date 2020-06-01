Night four of protests continue in DC after death of George Floyd

Protesters took a knee in the middle of a downtown Washington street Monday night, chanting, “What do we want? Justice. When do we want it? Now.”

They applauded as they rose to their feet and declared that the streets were theirs.

Over the past few nights, demonstrators protesting the death of George Floyd in Minnesota had asked black police officers to take a knee to show their support.

Police officers wearing riot gear push back demonstrators outside of the White House, June 1, 2020 in Washington D.C., during a protest over the death of George Floyd. (Photo by JOSE LUIS MAGANA/AFP via Getty Images)

The march Monday night was peaceful as nightfall approached. There was no apparent effort to get protesters off the streets even though a 7 p.m. curfew had passed.

Earlier, law enforcement officers on horseback and foot aggressively pushed the protesters away from Lafayette Park near the White House so President Donald Trump could visit a church that was damaged by fire during the protests Sunday night.

Bowser tweeted Monday evening that "a full 25 minutes before the curfew and w/o provocation, federal police used munitions on peaceful protesters in front of the White House, an act that will make the job of @DCPoliceDept officers more difficult. Shameful. DC residents -- Go home. Be safe."

