Man arrested for allegedly raping minor after breaking into Rockville apartment

Authorities have arrested a man they say raped a minor after breaking into an apartment in Montgomery County.

Officers say 33-year-old Eric Bacon broke into a Rockville apartment in the 15000 block of Frederick Road around 3 p.m. on April 24 and sexually assaulted a juvenile victim inside.

Police say he then left with an undisclosed amount of stolen property.

The victim’s brother arrived home at approximately 7 p.m. and found Bacon still outside their residence.

Eric Bacon (Montgomery County Police)

Detectives are asking anyone who may have been a victim of Eric Bacon to call the SVID- Child Exploitation Unit at 240-773-5400 or Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). Callers may remain anonymous.