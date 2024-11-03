MD woman found guilty of murdering mom; DJ attacked by robbers in DC; hitmen paid to kill VA woman

FOX 5 is keeping an eye on crime in your community. Here's a look at some of the most notable stories from across the DMV this week.

A Maryland woman has been found guilty on all counts, including first-degree murder, in the death of her 71-year-old mother. The case, which involved gruesome details of dismemberment, has left an indelible impact on the local community.

Prosecutors say Craig’s motive was financial. Margaret Craig, who was providing support through her Social Security and pension to her adult children and her daughter’s boyfriend, was brutally killed in her home. Throughout the eight-day trial, jurors reviewed a massive body of evidence, including over 600 pieces and images depicting the horrific crime scene.

The family of a well-known D.C. DJ is pleading for the public to help after police say he was robbed early Sunday morning. Bryan Smith, a popular DJ in the area, was found unconscious on the 500 block of T Street Northwest after his shift. He remains in a coma, with family members by his bedside, hoping for his recovery.

Officers found Smith with severe injuries, including blood on his nose and hands, around 5 a.m. Police have released surveillance images of the suspects and their car in hopes of identifying them.

Four suspects have been charged in Maryland for allegedly conning an elderly woman out of nearly $40,000 in a "pigeon drop" scam – a scheme where thieves promise victims a cut of "found" cash in exchange for collateral.

The suspects, James Davis, 77, Connie Williams, 64, and Kenneth Gooden, 36, all from Birmingham, Alabama, along with Mary Daniel, 59, from Antioch, Tennessee, were arrested just moments before allegedly targeting another victim in Clinton, according to Prince George’s County police.

One person is dead after a car wreck led to a shooting, according to Prince George’s County authorities. The shooting happened overnight Saturday in Morningside.

According to police, Morningside and Prince George’s County authorities responded to the intersection of Suitland Road and Randolph Road just before 1 a.m. Saturday for a two-car crash. Morningside police said in a previous press release, that the shooting happened after a "verbal and physical altercation."

Prince William County Police announced Monday that the death of a woman earlier this year was part of a murder-for-hire plot. Egypt Zapporah Carter, 23, was shot and killed while in her car in a quiet Woodbridge neighborhood on Feb. 2 around 2 a.m. On Monday, investigators said two men she didn't know were paid to end her life.

Police arrested Drew Buchanan, 27, on Oct. 15 and charged him with 2nd-degree murder, shooting into an occupied vehicle, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. He is being held without bond.