One person is dead after a car wreck led to a shooting, according to Prince George’s County authorities.

The shooting happened overnight Saturday in Morningside.

According to police, Morningside and Prince George’s County authorities responded to the intersection of Suitland Road and Randolph Road just before 1 a.m. Saturday for a two-car crash.

Morningside police said in a previous press release, that the shooting happened after a "verbal and physical altercation."

In an update released Monday, Prince George’s County authorities confirmed two guns were recovered from the scene.

The man who died in the shooting has been identified as 38-year-old Joseph Holtz of Suitland.

Deadly crash escalates to gunfire in Prince George's County, police say

David Chambers has lived in the area for 31 years.

He and another neighbor told FOX 5 they heard three gunshots.

"I told my town hall manager who lives next to me, I said ‘You remember the statement I made at a town hall meeting a few weeks regarding the fact that this problem is only going to get worse?’ One homicide here. There was a homicide here less than a year ago within the building, or something close to it. Four weeks ago. It’s nothing for me to hear bang, bang, bang…and tires squealing, any time between the hours of 1 and 3 in the morning," Chambers said.

Though Morningside police said this was an isolated incident, people who live and work in the area said it doesn’t bring them much comfort to see and hear about any kind of violence unfolding.

"It’s a tragedy. It’s sad. I don’t know why people feel like they do the things they do. It’s not right, because you’re shooting and you might end up hurting an innocent child or somebody innocent," one woman told FOX 5.

Chambers said he and other neighbors have had growing concerns about violence in the neighborhood.

"My message is consider my home to be your home, also the homes of your younger brothers and sisters who may need to go to school in the morning. Remember what it means, right and wrong. Don’t do wrong. Don’t do wrong. It hurts everyone within a great peripheral group," he said.

Prince George’s County authorities said Monday that investigators have identified all parties involved in the incident Saturday and are working with the Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s Office regarding this investigation.

At this time, there are no charges against any of those involved.

Anyone with information on this case who would like to speak to a detective may call 301-516-2512.