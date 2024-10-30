Family of beloved DJ speaks out after robbery leaves him in coma

The family of a well-known D.C. DJ is pleading for the public to help after police say he was robbed early Sunday morning.

Bryan Smith, a popular DJ in the area, was found unconscious on the 500 block of T Street Northwest after his shift. He remains in a coma, with family members by his bedside, hoping for his recovery.

According to D.C. police, two suspects are believed to have attacked Smith, taking his phone and wallet containing his credit cards.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Bryan Smith

Officers found Smith with severe injuries, including blood on his nose and hands, around 5 a.m.

Police have released surveillance images of the suspects and their car in hopes of identifying them.

Detectives are investigating the circumstances of Smith’s injuries, though his family insists they were sustained during the robbery. Brian's boyfriend, Tyler, spoke exclusively to FOX 5's Shomari Stone.

"I’m a little heartbroken, but I have to keep my wits about me and just be strong for him and, you know, keep everything in a positive moving direction, so that we can fight and be strong for us,"Tyler said. "You know, I just want them to get caught and stop."

The suspects are connected to at least three additional incidents, according to police.

Shortly after the attack on Smith, the suspects reportedly assaulted and attempted to rob others in the 1900 block of 14th Street Northwest at 5:50 a.m.

Five minutes later, they allegedly robbed another person on the 1800 block of Vermont Avenue Northwest. Their alleged crime spree continued with another attack on the 900 block of Rhode Island Avenue Northeast around 7:30 a.m.

The Metropolitan Police Department is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in Smith’s case. Anyone with information is urged to contact D.C. police as the investigation continues.

Brian's family has started a GoFundMe here to assist with medical costs.