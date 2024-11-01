Maryland woman found guilty of killing elderly mother for financial gain

A Maryland woman has been found guilty on all counts, including first-degree murder, in the death of her 71-year-old mother.

The case, which involved gruesome details of dismemberment, has left an indelible impact on the local community.

State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy called the verdict a moment of justice.

"This is a giving, caring, loving, compassionate, and understanding woman who was killed, who was asphyxiated by her daughter," Braveboy stated. "Make no mistake, Ms. Candace Craig absolutely committed this crime, and she is now being held accountable."

Prosecutors say Craig’s motive was financial. Margaret Craig, who was providing support through her Social Security and pension to her adult children and her daughter’s boyfriend, was brutally killed in her home.

Throughout the eight-day trial, jurors reviewed a massive body of evidence, including over 600 pieces and images depicting the horrific crime scene.

Testimony from Candace Craig’s daughters, whom she accused of the crime, along with disturbing forensic evidence, helped secure the guilty verdict.

The lead prosecutor, Assistant State’s Attorney Shauna Coleman, said the case felt especially personal to her, noting her own recent loss of her mother.

"This isn’t a case we see often," Braveboy said, adding that the emotional weight of the evidence resonated deeply with the jury.

As Candace Craig awaits sentencing, the victim’s family has chosen not to speak publicly, but the impact of this tragic loss is felt widely across the community.