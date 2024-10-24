Maryland woman accused of murdering, dismembering her mother goes to trial

article

The trial for the Maryland woman accused of murdering and dismembering her mother has begun.

Candace Craig, 46, is charged with killing her 71-year-old mother, Margaret Craig, in May 2023.

Prosecutors allege this was after an argument over fraudulent credit card charges.

The murder allegedly took place in their home on Hill Road in Landover.

Craig is also accused of dismembering her mother’s body and burning it on a barbecue grill in an attempt to dispose of it.

Featured article

Her now 21-year-old daughter Salia Hardy has also been charged as an accessory after the fact.

In court Thursday, prosecutors told the jury during opening remarks that Candace Craig was supposed to be a caretaker for her mother. Instead, they allege she took advantage of the woman. The first witnesses in the trial included family members, along with investigators who responded to the home on June 2, 2023, for a welfare check.

Body camera video was played in court.

The officer who performed the welfare check told the court Craig appeared calm and was cooperative during the check. He also testified there was a strong odor during his visit to the home, which was believed to be body decomposition.

A nephew of the victim also testified in court saying he went to the home in late May, days before investigators arrived. His aunt had not been seen for days at that point, and he recalled seeing burn marks in the wooded area of the home.

During opening remarks, defense attorneys for Craig said she may have lied to police at some point, but she did not commit murder. The trial is expected to last for two weeks.