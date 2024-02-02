Woodbridge community shaken by fatal shooting of 23-year-old woman

A victim fatally shot in her car Friday morning in a northern Virginia neighborhood has been identified as 23-year-old Egypt Zapporah Carter of Burlington, North Carolina.

According to the Prince William County Police Department, officers responded to the area of Bronson Court and Brickwood Drive in Woodbridge around 2 a.m. Friday.

Carter was found suffering from gunshot wounds while inside her car and pronounced dead on the scene.

Featured article

A spokesperson for the police department told FOX 5 that detectives were actively investigating what led up to the shooting and whether this was random or targeted.

Image 1 of 4 ▼

Kaylie Ki lives in the neighborhood and said the situation was disturbing.

"I don’t even know, because this is too close to my house with my kids. I don’t know…this, to me, is overwhelming," Ki said.

Another neighbor told FOX 5 the area consists of mostly families.

"People going to their business, their work…and they come. I see that. It’s a very nice environment. You don’t see people gathering in the streets, nothing like that. Everybody is in their houses with their families," he said. "Me and my family, we pray constantly for the neighbors and for everybody in Woodbridge. We pray to God that Jesus keeps us in peace and people can be happy and raise their children."

Police said they also found a small mix-breed dog in the car Carter was in. The dog was unharmed and released to Animal Control.