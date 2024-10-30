Four charged in ‘pigeon drop’ scam targeting elderly in Maryland

article

Four suspects have been charged in Maryland for allegedly conning an elderly woman out of nearly $40,000 in a "pigeon drop" scam – a scheme where thieves promise victims a cut of "found" cash in exchange for collateral.

The suspects, James Davis, 77, Connie Williams, 64, and Kenneth Gooden, 36, all from Birmingham, Alabama, along with Mary Daniel, 59, from Antioch, Tennessee, were arrested just moments before allegedly targeting another victim in Clinton, according to Prince George’s County police.

The department said the incident began on Oct. 21 outside a District Heights business on Marlboro Pike.

James Davis, Photo via PGPD

Two suspects approached the elderly woman, pretending to have discovered a bag of cash, and asked if it was hers.

They then convinced her to join them in "donating" the cash to charity – but with a twist. They persuaded her to withdraw money from her own account as "collateral" to keep the supposed donation untraceable.

Over two days, the victim handed over nearly $40,000.

Using advanced investigative techniques, PGPD's Financial Crimes Unit tracked the suspects to a shopping center in Clinton on Oct. 24.

They were arrested after two of the suspects approached another elderly woman in a parking lot, reportedly attempting the same scheme.

Anyone with information about the suspects or who believes they may be a victim of the scam is encouraged to contact PGPD’s Financial Crimes Unit at 301-516-1464.