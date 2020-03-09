List of school closings due to coronavirus concerns in DC, Maryland and Virginia
WASHINGTON - School districts in the District, Maryland, and Virginia are responding after the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, continues to spread.
Here is a list of school districts, colleges and universities reporting closures.
District of Columbia:
District of Columbia Public Schools closed March 16
Maryland:
Prince George's County Public Schools - College Park Academy - Closed March 12 - March 13 for cleaning and sanitizing
Prince George's County Public Schools - Eleanor Roosevelt High School - Closed March 12 - March 13 for cleaning and sanitizing
Virginia:
Fairfax County Public Schools - closed March 16
Loudoun County Public Schools - closed through March 20
Colleges and Universities:
Anne Arundel Community College - Spring break extended until March 30
American University - Online classes begin March 18 - April 3
Bowie State University - Classes canceled March 12 and 13
Georgetown University - Online classes begin March 16 until further notice
George Mason University - Spring break extended through March 20, online classes begin March 23 - April 3
George Washington University - Online classes begin March 23 - April 5
Howard Community College - Classes canceled March 12 - March 13
Johns Hopkins University - Undergraduate classes canceled March 11 - March 13, online classes begin March 23 - April 12
Loyola University Maryland - Online classes begin March 18. On-campus classes resume April 1
Marymount University - Online classes begin March 18 - March 29
Montgomery College - Classes canceled March 12 - March 14, online classes begin March 23 - April 3
Northern Virginia Community College - Most classes will be held online March 18 - April 4 - Annandale Campus closed until further notice
Notre Dame of Maryland University - Online classes begin March 23 - April 5
University of Baltimore - Online classes begin March 22 for at least two-week period
University of Maryland - Online classes begin March 30 - April 10
