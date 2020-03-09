List of school closings due to coronavirus concerns in DC, Maryland and Virginia

School districts in the District, Maryland, and Virginia are responding after the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, continues to spread.

Here is a list of school districts, colleges and universities reporting closures.

District of Columbia:

District of Columbia Public Schools closed March 16

Maryland:

Prince George's County Public Schools - College Park Academy - Closed March 12 - March 13 for cleaning and sanitizing

Prince George's County Public Schools - Eleanor Roosevelt High School - Closed March 12 - March 13 for cleaning and sanitizing

Virginia:

Fairfax County Public Schools - closed March 16

Loudoun County Public Schools - closed through March 20

Colleges and Universities:

Anne Arundel Community College - Spring break extended until March 30

American University - Online classes begin March 18 - April 3

Bowie State University - Classes canceled March 12 and 13

Georgetown University - Online classes begin March 16 until further notice

George Mason University - Spring break extended through March 20, online classes begin March 23 - April 3

George Washington University - Online classes begin March 23 - April 5

Howard Community College - Classes canceled March 12 - March 13

Johns Hopkins University - Undergraduate classes canceled March 11 - March 13, online classes begin March 23 - April 12

Loyola University Maryland - Online classes begin March 18. On-campus classes resume April 1

Marymount University - Online classes begin March 18 - March 29

Montgomery College - Classes canceled March 12 - March 14, online classes begin March 23 - April 3

Northern Virginia Community College - Most classes will be held online March 18 - April 4 - Annandale Campus closed until further notice

Notre Dame of Maryland University - Online classes begin March 23 - April 5

University of Baltimore - Online classes begin March 22 for at least two-week period

University of Maryland - Online classes begin March 30 - April 10

Resources:

