Coronavirus concerns prompt Prince William County schools to close facilities
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. - Prince William County Public Schools facilities are closing down tomorrow – and they will not reopen until April 14 as the region comes to grips with the spreading coronavirus.
Officials say the closure may be extended “depending on the situation.”
The district will provide packaged breakfasts and lunches at locations throughout the county to anyone under 18 years old.
Specifics regarding these locations will be released later.
The district also provided the following updates:
- The only employees who will report March 14 -17 will be the Superintendent, the Deputy Superintendent, the Associate Superintendents, and custodians as directed.
- Designated food service employees and custodians will report during the closure at select locations as scheduled.
- No other PWCS employees should report until further notice.
- Decisions on instruction and employees reporting to work beyond March 16-20 will be sent next week.
- All full and part-time employees will continue to be paid during the closure.
- For student safety, the SATs planned for this weekend have been canceled, students should contact the College Board for more information.
- All activities and community use are canceled until further notice.