George Washington University moving to online classes after spring break

article

George Washington University will move to online classes for at least two weeks after spring break amid the global COVID-19 outbreak, officials announced Tuesday. This information was first reported in the GW Hatchet.

COVID-19: Coronavirus cases in D.C., Maryland and Virginia

University officials say students must move off campus by March 20 unless they apply for "continuous stay" by March 18, according to an email sent to the GW community.

The email goes on to say that all student organization activities and events are suspended starting March 23.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Classes will remain online until at least April 5. The GW Hatchet reports school administrators will notify students if classes will be held online after April 5 on March 27.

On Tuesday, American University, the University of Maryland and Bowie State University also announced their plans to switch to online classes for the foreseeable future.