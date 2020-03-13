DC Public Schools to close early for spring break; implement 'distance learning' on March 24

D.C. Public Schools will close next week after moving up their spring period and will implement ‘distance learning’ on March 24 amid spreading coronavirus concerns.

Here is the new schedule:

Monday, March 16 — Teachers and staff will report to school to plan for distance learning. No school for students.

Tuesday, March 17 to Monday, March 23 — DCPS will take its Spring Break for students and teachers. There will no longer be a Spring Break period in April.

Tuesday, March 24 to Tuesday, March 31 — Students will participate in distance learning.

Wednesday, April 1 — Schools will resume operations.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

FOX 5's Complete Coverage of the Coronavirus Outbreak

Advertisement

The announcement came Friday morning in a release from Chancellor Lewis Ferebee. There will be no school-sponsored activities such as sporting events, field trips, extracurricular activities or afterschool programs during this time frame. In addition, D.C. Schools will no longer observe their original spring break period that had been scheduled for April.

Ferebee said school officials had already prepared contingency plans for ‘distance learning’ as the coronavirus spread across the region. “We developed resources for every level in grades PK-8 and each graduation requirement course for grades 9-12, he said. “Information about how to pick up printed copies of these lessons throughout the city or access them online will be shared in the coming days.”

While 'distance learning' is underway, Ferebee says meals will be available to students on weekdays from Monday, March 16 - Tuesday, March 31 from 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. at the following sites:

Anacostia High School

Ballou High School

Banneker High School

Brookland Middle School

Cardozo Education Campus

Columbia Heights Education Campus

Coolidge High School

Eastern High School

Jefferson Middle School

McKinley Education Campus

Woodson High School



