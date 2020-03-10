Coronavirus concerns prompt American University move to online classes after spring break

article

American University announced on Tuesday that it will move its classes to online platforms after an extended spring break.

The school is also extending spring break through March 16 and March 17.

Online classes will begin March 18 and continue through Friday, April 3.

Officials at the school say conventional, in-person classes are scheduled to resume on April 6.

The campus will remain open, officials noted in a statement.

This is a breaking news alert – we’ll have additional details shortly.

