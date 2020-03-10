Fairfax County Public Schools to close Monday to prepare for possible distance learning

article

Fairfax County Public Schools will be closed Monday in order to provide an opportunity for staff to prepare for the possibility of distance learning in case the district closes amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The school district says March 16 will be designated as a staff development day and student holiday.

All after-school extracurricular activities on that day will proceed as scheduled, according to the district.