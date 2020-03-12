Coronavirus prompts all Maryland public schools to close March 16 through March 27

All Maryland public schools will close from March 16 through March 27 as the state works to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

State officials announced the closures on Thursday afternoon during a news conference held by Gov. Larry Hogan in Annapolis.

In addition, Hogan announced that he'd activated the National Guard, and that access to state buildings will be restricted - including access to the state house.

The Governor also mandated that all state employees who can telecommute, must telecommute and that hospitals must limit the number of visitations they permit.

The Port of Baltimore's cruise ship terminal has also been shut down during the crisis.

