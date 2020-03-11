Georgetown University suspends on-campus classroom instruction, moves online amid coronavirus fears

Beginning on Monday, March 16, Georgetown University will suspend all on-campus classroom instruction amid spreading coronavirus fears.

School officials say all classes will be held virtually beginning Monday until further notice. The school is currently on spring break and classes had been scheduled to resume Monday.

“We strongly encourage undergraduate students to return to their permanent addresses while this virtual learning environment is in place," said a statement from the office of University President John J. DeGioia. “Students should avoid returning to campus if possible or return to campus briefly to gather necessary items for the completion of academic work before departing to their permanent addresses."

The campus will remain open and key services will be available, the statement read.

“We strongly encourage postponement of all gatherings and events. Further guidance for each campus will be forthcoming," the statement continued.