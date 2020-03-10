Coronavirus concerns prompt University of Maryland to move to online classes

article

The University of Maryland announced Tuesday that it will move classes to an online environment amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Virtual classes will start on March 30 and continue to at least April 10, according to UMD President Wallace D. Loh.

Employees of the university are also being asked to telework if their positions can be performed remotely.

UMD's Spring Break will be held from March 16 to March 22. University officials say all students should not plan to return to campus until April 10 as all classes will be canceled from March 23 to March 29. Students are being asked to take all essential belongings with them.

Eight Maryland residents have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

American University and the Bowie State University also announced their plans to switch to online classes for the foreseeable future.

