Larry Hogan casts 2024 election ballot in Maryland amid battle for US Senate seat

Larry Hogan, the popular Republican who won two terms as governor in Maryland, voted Tuesday morning amid a political battle against Democrat Angela Alsobrooks in a race that could determine which party controls the U.S. Senate.

The former governor and his wife, Yumi, voted at their local polling place at Davidsonville Elementary School in Anne Arundel County.

Hogan won significant Democratic support in his 2014 and 2018 gubernatorial victories. He won the governorship in an upset by running on fiscal concerns and campaigning against tax increases. He also boosted his popularity in a blue state partly by becoming one of former President Donald Trump’s fiercest critics in the GOP.

He faced an uphill battle during his most recent campaign for U.S. Senate in a state where Democrats outnumber Republicans 2-1.

"It's been really great momentum over the past couple of weeks. We really feel like we're surging and I feel like we're going to pull off the biggest upset in America tonight," he said outside the school to cheers from supporters after casting his ballot.

When asked about polling numbers that have put him significantly behind, Hogan responded, "the only poll that counts is the one they take tonight."

The people of Maryland know me and they know that I've always had the courage to stand up to either party and to any of the party bosses, and to just do what I thought was right for Maryland and right for the country."

