How to watch LIVE election results

We're just a day out from the 2024 presidential election and results will be rolling in across the county throughout Tuesday night.

While it could be days before the race is called, FOX 5 will have live coverage beginning at 4 a.m. on Nov. 5. Here's how you can stay up to date on all things election related:

Watch FOX LOCAL for news, top stories, local and national coverage. FOX LOCAL is your 24/7 streaming coverage across the nation. Featuring your favorite cities: Atlanta, Austin, Chicago, Dallas, Detroit, Houston, Los Angeles, Minneapolis-St.Paul, Milwaukee, New York, Orlando, Philadelphia, Phoenix, San Francisco, Seattle, Tampa, and Washington DC.

FOX 5 DC is available to watch for free on Roku, Amazon FireTV, Apple TV, Google Android TV and Vizio with the FOX LOCAL app. FOX LOCAL is free 24/7 live streaming, breaking news, live video, weather forecasts, traffic reports and in-depth reporting on sports, politics, health and more.

With FOX LOCAL, you can watch FOX 5 DC locally produced programming live on your TV without cable or a TV provider – 100% FREE. Please note, FOX network programming, including NFL games, is not available on the FOX LOCAL app. Here’s how you can stream FOX network programming.

FOX 5 will be live across the DMV from 4 a.m. to 12 p.m. Tune in on air and online for non-stop election coverage and the latest analysis from experts in our area.