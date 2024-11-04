Are schools open or closed on Election Day 2024 in DC, Maryland, and Virginia?

On Tuesday, November 5, 2024, many school districts across the country will be closed for Election Day - including many in the Washington, D.C., Maryland, and Virginia areas.

Due to this influx of voters, many schools in the DMV will be closed to allow for use of the buildings and to avoid traffic congestion issues on the roadways. Here's a look at which schools in our area will be closed on Election Day:

Will schools in Washington, D.C. be open or closed on Election Day 2024?

All Washington, D.C. Public Schools (DCPS) will be closed on Tuesday, November 5, 2024, according to their website.

D.C. nonpublic schools and other schools not listed should check with school administrators for their specific school schedule.

Will schools in Maryland be open or closed on Election Day 2024?

All Maryland Public Schools will be closed on Tuesday, November 5, 2024 for Election Day, according to their website.

These include those in the D.C. area like Montgomery County, Prince George's County, Charles County, Saint Mary’s County, and Howard County.

Maryland nonpublic schools and other schools not listed should check with school administrators for their specific school schedule.

Will schools in Virginia be open or closed on Election Day 2024?

Many school districts in northern Virginia will be closed on Tuesday, November 5, 2024. These include:

Fairfax County Public Schools

Prince William County Public Schools

Arlington Public Schools

Alexandria City Public Schools

Manassas City Public Schools

Culpeper County Public Schools

Loudoun County Public Schools

Stafford County Public Schools

Virginia nonpublic schools and other schools not listed should check with school administrators for their specific schedule.

READ MORE: Where to vote on Election Day in DC, Maryland, and Virginia