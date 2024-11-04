How to vote in person on Election Day in DC, Maryland, and Virginia

Polling places across Washington, D.C., Maryland, and Virginia will open on Election Day. Here’s what you need to know to make sure you can vote in person at your polling location:

How to vote in person in DC

In Washington, D.C., voters can cast a live ballot by completing Same-Day Registration or updating their information at their assigned precinct.

Same-Day Registration:

If you are not registered, you can register at any voting center with acceptable proof of residence. Acceptable forms include: Current DC DMV-issued IDRecent bank statement or utility bill (dated within 90 days.) Lease or government document with your name and address.

Voting Process:

After providing proof of residence, you’ll complete a Registration Update Form and receive a live ballot.

If proof of residence is not provided, you will vote a Special Ballot and must present acceptable proof to have it counted by 5 p.m. on the Thursday after Election Day.

Find more information online about voting in person in Washington, D.C.

How to vote in person in Maryland

Marylanders have the option to vote in person either during early voting or on election day. For the 2024 Presidential General Election, early voting runs from Thursday, October 24, 2024, to Thursday, October 31, 2024, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. You can vote early at any early voting center in your county.

Election Day:

Where: Your assigned polling place

Time: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Important Information:

You can bring one or two children under 18 with you to vote, as long as they do not disrupt the voting process.

Cell phones, pagers, cameras, and computers are not allowed in early voting centers or polling places.

You may bring printed materials, including a marked specimen ballot, to assist you while voting.

First-time voters may be asked to show ID. Acceptable forms include:Current photo ID (e.g., Maryland driver's license, U.S. passport)Recent utility bill or bank statement with your name and address (dated within 3 months.)

You can wear clothing, buttons, or stickers with political messages but must leave the polling place immediately after voting.

Write-in votes are allowed in general elections but not in primary elections. Instructions for write-in votes will be posted at voting locations.

If your employer requests proof of voting, ask an election judge for a Certificate of Participation.

Find more information online about voting in person in Maryland

How to vote in person in Virginia

Virginia law requires voters to present an acceptable form of ID or sign an ID Confirmation Statement at the polls.

Voting Requirements:

Voters without an acceptable ID can sign an ID Confirmation Statement or vote provisionally.

Provisional voters must submit ID or sign the ID Confirmation Statement by noon on the Friday following the election for their votes to count.

Acceptable Forms of ID:

Review the list of acceptable voter identification before heading to the polls.

Provisional Ballot Process:

Voters without ID will receive written instructions on submitting their ID or signing the ID Confirmation Statement after voting provisionally.

IDs or signed statements can be submitted via fax, email, in-person, or mail, but must be received by the local electoral board by noon on the Friday after the election.

Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. across the Commonwealth of Virginia on Election Day, November 5.

Find more information online about voting in person in Virginia