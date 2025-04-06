The GR8 Chase: Ovechkin beats Gretzky's all-time NHL scoring goal in Sunday game against Islanders

The Washington Capitals' Alex Ovechkin exceeded the NHL's all-time scoring goal of 895 Sunday afternoon, scoring one goal against the New York Islanders Sunday.

He successfully reached 894 goals on Friday, putting him in a tie with legendary player Wayne Gretzky.

Ovechkin scored his second goal of the Washington Capitals’ game Friday night against the Chicago Blackhawks on the power play with 13:46 left in the third period. And he did so with Gretzky in attendance for the first time during this chase.

Earlier, he got his 893rd to move one away from tying and two from breaking Gretzky’s mark that long seemed unapproachable. The 39-year-old Russian superstar is now one away from breaking it with 10:56 to go in the game and six left to play this season.

What they're saying:

The NHL has released the following statements in celebration of Ovechkin’s record-breaking achievement. More details and media resources, including downloadable links to Ovechkin’s 895th goal and on-ice ceremony as well as satellite coordinates for today’s postgame media availability, also are listed below.

"Alex Ovechkin has been an unstoppable force from the moment he entered the NHL in 2005 – a unique package of effervescent personality, dynamic physicality and other-worldly talent for shooting the puck. His passion for winning is matched only by his incredible ability to score goals. And today, he stands alone. Having completed his relentless pursuit of a record most thought unbreakable, Alex makes hockey history – succeeding Wayne Gretzky, who had eclipsed Gordie Howe, who had surpassed Maurice Richard – as the National Hockey League’s all-time goals leader. The NHL salutes Alex Ovechkin for this astounding achievement." – NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman

"It was my honor to hold the National Hockey League goals record for the last three decades. I now am delighted to pass that honor to a man who truly was born to put the puck in the net and who has played our game with remarkable passion and power. I forever will be grateful for the way my idol, Gordie Howe, congratulated me upon breaking his record in 1994. And I am thrilled that I could be in attendance to share this moment with you, Alex, as you now are the leading goal-scorer in NHL history." – Wayne Gretzky

"Alex, congratulations from the Howe family – especially Gordie and Colleen. You are an amazing goal-scorer. I’ve watched you for years and admired your skill and your competitiveness. To reach this milestone and pass Wayne Gretzky, which is something nobody thought possible, truly is special. It’s great for you, great for your family and great for the National Hockey League." – Mark Howe (son of Gordie Howe)

"On behalf of the Richard family, I would like to congratulate Alex Ovechkin for achieving what everybody thought was impossible: beating Wayne Gretzky’s record of 894 goals." – Maurice Richard Jr.

Ticket Prices Jump:

With Ovechkin just one goal away from breaking the record, ticket demand has exploded. Prices for the highly anticipated matchup are soaring across secondary markets — and fans are scrambling to be there if "The Great 8" makes NHL history.

Ticket prices for Sunday’s game spiked.

Earlier this week, secondary listings for the Capitals-Islanders game started around $116, according to the New York Post. But after Ovechkin tied the record on Friday, prices shot up across the board:

Center-ice lower bowl seats are now listed between $3,140 and $4,230

Club-level and premium sections exceed $4,200 per seat

Even upper-level sections that were under $200 days ago are now priced between $900 and $1,100

The cheapest available ticket on StubHub as of Friday night was $613, before fees

Happening Now:

