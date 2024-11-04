When do the polls open in DC, Maryland, Virginia?

The 2024 presidential election will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 5. It's a historic election that has brought a record number of early voters in many states.

But if you haven't made it to the polls yet, here's everything you need to know about voting in D.C., Maryland and Virginia.

Voting in D.C.

On Election Day, D.C. voters can cast their ballots at any voting center regardless of their residential address.

Here are all of the voting centers that will be open on Election Day from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Voting in Maryland

On election day, you must vote at your assigned polling place . All election day polling places in Maryland are open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. As long as you are in line by 8 p.m., you will be allowed to vote.

Other important information:

You can bring one or two children under 18 with you to vote, as long as they do not disrupt the voting process.

Cell phones, pagers, cameras, and computers are not allowed in early voting centers or polling places.

You may bring printed materials, including a marked specimen ballot, to assist you while voting.

First-time voters may be asked to show ID. Acceptable forms include: Current photo ID (e.g., Maryland driver's license, U.S. passport)Recent utility bill or bank statement with your name and address (dated within 3 months)

Current photo ID (e.g., Maryland driver's license, U.S. passport)

Recent utility bill or bank statement with your name and address (dated within 3 months)

You can wear clothing, buttons, or stickers with political messages but must leave the polling place immediately after voting.

Write-in votes are allowed in general elections but not in primary elections. Instructions for write-in votes will be posted at voting locations.

If your employer requests proof of voting, ask an election judge for a Certificate of Participation.

Voting in Virginia

Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. across the Commonwealth of Virginia on Election Day, Nov. 5.

Virginia law requires voters to present an acceptable form of ID or sign an ID Confirmation Statement at the polls.

Voting Requirements:

Voters without an acceptable ID can sign an ID Confirmation Statement or vote provisionally.

Provisional voters must submit ID or sign the ID Confirmation Statement by noon on the Friday following the election for their votes to count.

Acceptable Forms of ID:

Review the list of acceptable voter identification before heading to the polls.

Provisional Ballot Process:

Voters without ID will receive written instructions on submitting their ID or signing the ID Confirmation Statement after voting provisionally.

IDs or signed statements can be submitted via fax, email, in-person, or mail, but must be received by the local electoral board by noon on the Friday after the election.

